News

Foot and mouth disease outbreak in North West

18 June 2025 - 08:00
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The two farms linked to the foot and mouth disease outbreak in North West have been put under quarantine, prohibiting the movement of animals and animal products. File photo.
The two farms linked to the foot and mouth disease outbreak in North West have been put under quarantine, prohibiting the movement of animals and animal products. File photo.
Image: Randell Roskruge

An outbreak of foot and mouth disease (FMD) has been reported in the JB Marks municipality in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda district in the North West, the provincial department of agriculture and rural development said on Tuesday.

In the first incident, the department was alerted by a private veterinarian who had visited a farm and saw suspicious signs. The state veterinarian collected samples, which were sent to the Onderstepoort Veterinary Institute to test for the disease.

Another incident was detected at an abattoir in Madibeng. The clinical signs of the affected animals were missed at ante-mortem inspection but were detected on the slaughter line during the meat inspection process, the department said.

Tissue samples were sent to the laboratory and the results confirmed both SAT 2 and SAT 3 types of the virus. The unslaughtered animals were escorted back to the farm of origin, a feedlot in Ventersdorp, through a Red Cross permit.

“Both farms linked to the outbreak have been put under quarantine, prohibiting the movement of animals and animal products,” the department said.

The department has also identified all the farms that are linked to the Gauteng outbreak and those farms were being sampled for testing. All these farms have been put under precautionary quarantine until the test results are back.

TimesLIVE

Case of foot and mouth disease detected at SA's largest cattle feedlot

A case of foot and mouth disease has been confirmed at Karan Beef's feedlot facility in Heidelberg.
News
1 week ago

Foot and mouth outbreak: Steenhuisen warns public against buying cows

Minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen warned the public in some parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal not to buy cows as the two provinces have been ...
News
1 week ago

First-ever mass vaccination of poultry in SA to combat bird flu

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen on Thursday announced the first ever mass vaccination of poultry in the country in order to protect the local ...
News
1 week ago

Agriculture department intensifies fight against foot-and-mouth disease

Animal movement restrictions in the disease management areas in Limpopo and the Eastern Cape will be lifted soon after positive results by the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2025 Youth Day recap
Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words