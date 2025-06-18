Activist Illuminates path for future leaders

In the heart of Pimville, Soweto, a quiet revolution is unfolding one book, one child and one leadership camp at a time.
At its wheel is Nhlanhla Tshabalala, a 36-year-old education activist who has dedicated the last nine years to changing the lives of township youth through his nonprofit organisation, the Nhlanhla Tshabalala Foundation (NTF).
Founded in 2016, the NTF is a mission-driven movement grounded in the belief that education is the most powerful equaliser, especially for black children growing up in disadvantaged communities.
“I’ve always believed that education is key,” said Tshabalala. “But I’ve come to learn that it’s a powerful equaliser especially in a world where access still defines success.”
Through his foundation, Tshabalala runs several innovative programmes aimed at curbing poverty, reducing inequality, and addressing gender-based violence (GBV) all by equipping children and youth with critical tools for self-reliance.
One such initiative is the Soweto Spelling Bee, an annual competition that not only improves children’s reading and oral skills but also celebrates their indigenous languages.
“We include Sesotho, IsiZulu, and now Xitsonga. We want kids to take pride in their mother tongues while developing their literacy.”
But literacy doesn’t stop at the spelling bee; NTF also runs weekly reading clubs in partnership with other schools and libraries. These clubs, held at libraries such as Pimville and Diepkloof’s city of Johannesburg branches, aim to foster a culture of reading among primary school pupils.
Another cornerstone of Tshabalala’s work is the Africa Rise Leadership Camp, a five-day immersive experience designed for high school pupils from townships and rural areas. The camp offers life skills, career guidance and hands-on mentorship from professionals in fields ranging from business to media.
“Most kids in the townships don’t know what’s possible beyond their streets,” he said.
“This camp exposes them to careers, helps them choose the right subjects and teaches real-life skills, from budgeting to cooking.”
Pupils apply by writing essays on leadership, and those shortlisted go through interviews before a select few are chosen. Now in its sixth year, the camp is creating a ripple effect of informed, motivated young leaders ready to shape their futures.
Like many grassroots initiatives, Tshabalala’s foundation operates in the face of constant challenges, chief among them being funding and infrastructure.
“We rely heavily on donations, small business support and crowdfunding. We’re still pushing, even without a permanent facility,” he said.
Activist Illuminates path for future leaders
Foundation runs programs aimed at addressing GBV, curbing poverty, reducing inequality
Despite the hurdles, Tshabalala’s work hasn’t gone unnoticed. In 2024, he was nominated for the Founders of the Year Awards, a proud moment that reaffirmed the impact of his work. From the dusty streets of Soweto to national recognition, Tshabalala is proof that one person’s light can illuminate a path for many. In a world that often forgets its townships, he reminds us that real change begins at home – with purpose, passion and people who care.
When asked about his long-term goals, Tshabalala didn't hesitate: “I want to open a school of leadership, an academy where black children receive not just academics, but holistic education, life skills and mentorship.”
Beyond education, his foundation is also rooted in arts, sports and health promotion. From raising awareness about GBV to supporting the LGBTQI+ community, Tshabalala is intentional about building a better society for all.
Ultimately, his greatest hope is to see today’s children become tomorrow’s change makers.
“If they can become the best versions of themselves and one day pay it forward, that’s the true impact. That’s how we break the cycle.”
