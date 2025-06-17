News

WATCH | Charges withdrawn against prison employee who was one of Bester's co- accused

State prosecutor gives no reasons and there were no objections

17 June 2025 - 12:58
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipolo, Buti Masukela, Tieho Frans Makgotsa and Nastassja Jansen in court for the Thabo Bester prison escape case in Mangaung.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Charges against former G4S employee Motanyane John Masukela, who was accused of aiding convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester’s escape from prison, have been withdrawn.

We can excuse him and he can go in peace — and that is against accused number five
Amanda Bester, state prosecuter

Masukela appeared in the Bloemfontein high court on Tuesday, along with Bester, his lover, Nandipha Magudumana, and her father, Cornelius Sekeleni, as well as G4S guards Senohe Matsoara and Teboho Liphoo. 

“I am going to withdraw the case against one of the accused. We can excuse him and he can go in peace — and that is against accused number five,” said state prosecutor Adv Amanda Bester.

Bester did not give a reason for the withdrawal, and there were no objections.

Courtesy of SABC News.

The matter was postponed to September 19.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung prison in May 2022 in an operation that the correctional services department described as “elaborately planned and well executed”. 

