Masukela appeared in the Bloemfontein high court on Tuesday, along with Bester, his lover, Nandipha Magudumana, and her father, Cornelius Sekeleni, as well as G4S guards Senohe Matsoara and Teboho Liphoo.
“I am going to withdraw the case against one of the accused. We can excuse him and he can go in peace — and that is against accused number five,” said state prosecutor Adv Amanda Bester.
Bester did not give a reason for the withdrawal, and there were no objections.
WATCH | Charges withdrawn against prison employee who was one of Bester's co- accused
State prosecutor gives no reasons and there were no objections
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Charges against former G4S employee Motanyane John Masukela, who was accused of aiding convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester’s escape from prison, have been withdrawn.
Masukela appeared in the Bloemfontein high court on Tuesday, along with Bester, his lover, Nandipha Magudumana, and her father, Cornelius Sekeleni, as well as G4S guards Senohe Matsoara and Teboho Liphoo.
“I am going to withdraw the case against one of the accused. We can excuse him and he can go in peace — and that is against accused number five,” said state prosecutor Adv Amanda Bester.
Bester did not give a reason for the withdrawal, and there were no objections.
Courtesy of SABC News.
The matter was postponed to September 19.
Bester escaped from the Mangaung prison in May 2022 in an operation that the correctional services department described as “elaborately planned and well executed”.
SowetanLIVE
Officials aiding prisoners to escape, department tells parliament
More delays in Thabo Bester case
Officials who delayed reporting Thabo Bester’s escape given written warning
‘Rude’ Thabo Bester told he can have access to legal resources, but not electronically
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos