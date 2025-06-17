They said they feel neglected and demand urgent action.
Tsietsi residents in Ekurhuleni protest over delays in electricity supply
Image: Thulani Mbele
Residents of Tsietsi Phase 5 and 6 in Ekurhuleni took to the streets on Tuesday in protest over delays in electrifying their area.
They said they have waited months for power supply following what they claim was a promise made by the city’s MMC for energy, Mzayifani Ngwenya, in December 2024.
They said they feel neglected and demand urgent action.
Ward councillor Sanele Ngubane told Sowetan that Ngwenya assured the community last year that funds were available to electrify the area, with work expected to resume in December.
However, no visible progress has been made, he said.
“In February 2025, we engaged the MMC again because the community was unhappy. The deadline shifted from January to April, yet there is still no update,” said Ngubane.
He added that residents had marched peacefully to the Customer Care Centre (CCC) last month to submit a memorandum but received no clear response. “I don't think they got a solid reply, hence the protest today,” he said.
The protest came as the mayor, Dr Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, was conducting a number of mayoral imbizos in the metro.
At the time of publication, the city had not responded to Sowetan’s queries about reasons behind the delay in electrifying the area.
