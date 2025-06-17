The municipality has since rezoned the facility and issued an occupation certificate.
Tembisa's elderly suffer home closure
Home built for R30m has been closed for six years
A R30m Tembisa Old Age Home that has been closed for the past five years remains a white elephant while elderly people who are supposed to benefit from it continue to live under unpalatable conditions nearby.
The facility has remained unused since 2019 after being shut down by the department of employment & labour due to rezoning and structural issues, yet remains under guard 24/7.
Rejaina Kobue, a 96-year-old pensioner, used to live at the home; before it was shut down.
According to Lily Hlongwane, a community activist who helps take care of Kobue and her 56-year-old disabled daughter, the reopening of the old age home will help the elderly of Tembisa who are usually abused by their grandchildren, who are not equipped to take care of them.
She said Kobue and her daughter were briefly taken in by a woman from Soweto claiming to run a care home, but were forced to return after that facility was deemed non-compliant.
“The challenge is that these elderly people are being abused by their grandchildren in their homes. They need to be taken care of as some of them have dementia and roam around the streets. They need to have people bathing them,” the 54-year-old woman said.
The issue of Tembisa Old Age Home came to the fore at the Gauteng legislature when the DA's Jade Miller asked the MEC for social development about old age homes that the government had built but later closed without any indication of when they will be reopened.
In her response, Faith Mazibuko confirmed that Tembisa Old Age Home was built at the value of R30m and that they have not yet appointed any NPOs to assist in the running of the facilities.
Speaking to Sowetan, the department's spokesperson, Teddy Gomba, said the structure that was identified had sagging window lintels. That issue has since been resolved, he said.
The municipality, which was the implementing agency, said the building was encroaching on the sports field and thus had to be rezoned; there were also some structural issues to be attended to, as some of the window lintels were sagging.
The municipality has since rezoned the facility and issued an occupation certificate.
Sowetan reached out to the department of employment & labour to find out the reasons behind the closure of the old age home and whether they were attended to.
However, they never responded. Ekurhuleni municipality also did not respond to the publication's query on the rezoning issue.
According to Gauteng DA member of legislature, Refiloe Nt'sekhe, Mazibuko must urgently expedite the appointment of NPOs to manage the old age home so it can be reopened.
“We have got elderly people who desperately need facilities like these and people who need employment, who could be working as caregivers, social workers and nurses in these facilities.
“Each day that this facility stands empty highlights a profound failure to provide care and support to the most vulnerable members of our community,” she said.
Hlongwane said there was another elderly man who used to stay at the home and when he went back home when the old age closed down, they found him living in a dog kennel outside his grandchildren’s home, and he moved him into her house.
“I found him a male nurse who came twice a week to bathe him. I bought him food and clothes with his pension grant. I would Uber him to the clinic for check-ups and pay for his funeral policies.
“He died of lung cancer last year while still on a waiting list for a care home in Alexandra, where he had been registered since 2021.”
When Sowetan visited Kobue, she was lying in bed while her bedridden, disabled daughter was on the floor in the same room.
However, she said she did not want to return to the old age home.
“I don’t want to go back there. Those people gave us cabbage and pap every day. People say I forget things, but I will never forget how they treated us. That place does not have showers or bath tubs; they never bathed us.”
