Student uses NSFAS allowance to feed the poor

“One of my biggest challenges besides funding is equipment. I have to borrow pots from my residential roommates and move between different units to prepare everything.”
Her father, Mcedisi Ngubeni, said what their daughter has done is something they were not expecting.
"We are still shocked about her level of consideration for the people she does not know. We are proud to have raised such a selfless daughter who by the little she has is able to put the needs of other people before hers. We are grateful to God," said Mcedisi. "She is different from her peers and we have indeed raised a humanitarian."
Her spirit of giving doesn’t stop at food. In 2024, she started a pad drive, buying sanitary towels with her allowance and handing them out in public parks and on campus. She even posted notices encouraging any student in need to contact her directly – a lifeline for many.
She said she would like to see more young people doing their bit to help the less fortunate.
"I also want to do the kitchen maybe three times a week all around Berea and doing a blanket drive for the homeless as well," she said.
Image: Antonio Muchave
A university student who relied on care packages from generous donors when she was a child is now ploughing back to the community by using some of her NSFAS allowance to buy supplies and cook for homeless people.
Nobukhosi Ngubeni, a second-year neuropsychology student at the University of Johannesburg, began her soup kitchen journey last month, but the seeds of her giving spirit were planted much earlier.
In high school, she and many other pupils relied on care packs from generous donors. These packages – often containing sanitary pads, toothpaste, roll-on, and soap – helped ease the burden on her family during tough times
"When I was 16 years old, I was touched by how a stranger who donated toiletries at our school was making an impact in my family, without even knowing that those supplies played a huge role for us.
"My parents were not working. That package meant I didn’t have to ask for toiletries, it was enough for my needs. At home, we would even share the soap and toothpaste. That person wasn’t just helping me, they were helping my whole family,” she said.
The 21-year-old student also recalled the impact of food parcels and school meals that helped her household survive. What stood out most to her was not just the physical help but the thoughtfulness behind it.
“Those people stood in for our parents who were trying so hard to make ends meet. They had us in mind even when they didn’t know us. I made a promise that one day I would do the same for someone else.”
In 2024, she started setting money aside from her NSFAS allowance, saving R500 out of the R1,700 she receives each month. She bought rice, beans, takeaway containers, and buckets. Although the idea initially faded due to lack of support from friends, it was reignited after she saw a girl on TikTok running a soup kitchen.
“That was the motivation I needed to do it alone. I was nervous, but when the homeless people accepted the food with smiles, I went to bed that night feeling fulfilled.”
Now, every Sunday, Ngubeni – with assistance from her sister Sasi Mamvundla – serves warm meals to the homeless in Berea, Joburg. Despite the limited resources, including only one stove in her residence unit, she finds a way, borrowing pots and cooking equipment from others in her res.
