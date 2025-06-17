News

Police ask for help to catch suspects who robbed cash guarding company

Gang got away with three firearms

17 June 2025 - 17:52
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Gauteng Hawks are seeking assistance from the members of the public following eight suspects who robbed the G4S cash branch in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.

On Saturday, the suspects took the company's three firearms – one rifle and two pistols. 

According to the police, three suspects wearing G4S uniforms and balaclavas entered the premises of G4S Cash Solutions in Boksburg. Upon gaining entry into the building, where there were five G4S employees, the suspects proceeded to disarm the guards and tied their legs.

The footage is available, but all suspects are not visible as they are wearing balaclavas.
W/O Thatohatsi Mavimbela

"About five more suspects entered the building and proceeded to use a grinder to gain access to the main office. While the grinding was going on, one suspect who was on guard outside, rushed inside and informed the rest of the gang that he suspected a security guard from a neighbouring company could be calling for help. The men quickly packed up and fled the scene in a Hyundai H1," W/O Thatohatsi Mavimbela said.

Const Tshabalala, the investigation officer on the case, told Sowetan despite watching footage of the robbery, they were not able to see the suspects. 

"The footage is available, but all suspects are not visible as they are wearing balaclavas," said Tshabalala. 

No arrests have been made yet, police added.

