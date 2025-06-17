Phefeni Secondary School principal, June 16 is more than a history lesson

After being told of where Peterson Pieterson was shot, it was at that point that Matimu's childhood and adulthood collided. Everything had now come full circle; he could picture what he had read in his schoolbooks as he was walking the same streets the youngster walked on before being shot.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Twenty-one years ago, when he was still a child attending school in one of the villages in Giyani, Limpopo, Mahumani Matimu's teacher taught them about Hector Pieterson, the first pupil to be killed during the 1976 Soweto student uprisings.
Twelve years later, Matimu arrived at Phefeni Secondary School in Soweto to start work as a teacher when he learnt on his first day that Pieterson was shot and killed at the corner of his place of work.
“When I started, it was on Monday. At the time, one of the teachers, Mr Mamaila, was passionate about telling the history of Soweto and the uprising,” said Matimu.
“I then asked why the street was so busy. He then told me that our school was a heritage site and showed me the exact spot where Hector Pieterson was killed.
“Coming here allowed me to consolidate what I learnt and get more informed. I am happy to be here because even when someone from home comes to Joburg, I bring them to the school, then to the Hector Pieterson Memorial and Museum so they can learn about the events of 1976.”
After being told of where Peterson Pieterson was shot, it was at that point that Matimu's childhood and adulthood collided. Everything had now come full circle; he could picture what he had read in his schoolbooks as he was walking the same streets the youngster walked on before being shot.
Peterson was shot during a student-led protest against the apartheid regime’s decision to impose Afrikaans as the language of instruction in schools. The photo of Pieterson's lifeless body, carried by fellow student Mbuyisa Makhubo, with his sister Antoinette Sithole running beside them, became one of the most haunting and iconic images of apartheid brutality.
Matimu, who started with teaching life orientation and accounting at the school became acting principal in 2022. He was appointed principal last year.
It has been an exciting experience for him teaching at a school that is so intertwined with one of SA's historical moments.
“I feel like I can tell everyone and show them where Pieterson was when he was shot and where the famous picture was taken.”
For Matimu, June 16 is more than a history lesson. He believes the day should serve as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for educational and economic freedom.
“For me, freedom would mean that you give young people a curriculum that allows them to be employers. In my view, the current curriculum has limitations on what the child can do. So, it does not mean total freedom,” he said.
“Every day should be June 16 and those who can should be helping those in need because if we are going [to use this day] to wear uniform and get drunk wearing school uniform, then we are missing it,” Matimu said.
As the country commemorates 49 years since the student uprising, Matimu said the school would appreciate a wall that could act as a barricade between them and a mountain that is behind the school.
“Struggle stalwarts used to run to that mountain when things got hectic during apartheid, but now it is used for planning crime. The criminals use the mountain to jump into the school and vandalise or steal from it.”
