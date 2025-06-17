News

JMPD is enforcing roadworthy rules for vehicle safety

By TimesLIVE - 17 June 2025 - 09:46
This vehicle was discontinued from operating on public roads by the JMPD at the weekend.
Image: JMPD

Any vehicle found with three or more defects will be discontinued and not allowed on the roads, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says.

This includes engine oil leaking, rear brakes, worn-out out tyres, a cracked windscreen and indicators not working.

A vehicle taken off the road by JMPD on Sunday at Joe Slovo Drive in Berea had an engine oil leak, no battery clamp, excessive engine wiring, indicator dysfunctional, worn-out tyres and missing wheel nuts.

