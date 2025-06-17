Any vehicle found with three or more defects will be discontinued and not allowed on the roads, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says.
This includes engine oil leaking, rear brakes, worn-out out tyres, a cracked windscreen and indicators not working.
A vehicle taken off the road by JMPD on Sunday at Joe Slovo Drive in Berea had an engine oil leak, no battery clamp, excessive engine wiring, indicator dysfunctional, worn-out tyres and missing wheel nuts.
TimesLIVE
JMPD is enforcing roadworthy rules for vehicle safety
Image: JMPD
TimesLIVE
