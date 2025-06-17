Gauteng ANC leaders call for meaningful youth empowerment

"The youth of 1976 stood up against injustice and oppression. Their sacrifice was not in vain. Because of them, we can stand here today in our democratic country. Millions of young South Africans can dream freely and speak openly. But the freedom for which the 1976 youth fought is not yet complete," he said.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
Hundreds of young people gathered at the Hector Pieterson memorial in Orlando West, Soweto on Monday to honour the youth of 1976 who fought for freedom during the Soweto uprising.
The event was attended by Gauteng MEC for education, sports, arts, culture and recreation Matome Chiloane, City of Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero and acting Gauteng premier Tasneem Motara.
This year's Youth Day theme, "Skills for the changing world – Empowering youth for meaningful economic participation", was reflected in the stories, energy, and talent shared by the youth who participated.
The day began with a ceremony at the memorial, where speakers reflected on the historic events of June 16 1976.
Morero spoke about the courage shown by schoolchildren who marched with their books, hopes and dreams.
"On this day 49 years ago, fearless young people stared down the barrel of apartheid guns. They didn't flinch. They marched for a future where they could learn in their own language, be treated with respect and live free," said Morero.
"Some, including Hector Pieterson, never made it home."
Morero encouraged today's youth to fight different battle against poverty, unemployment and substance abuse.
"Your protest is the pursuit of opportunity. Your uprising is your ambition to build. Young people of today, you've got a bigger task," Morero said.
He announced the City of Johannesburg's commitment to youth development through infrastructure and job creation, allocating 30% of the city's R8bn capital budget to youth owned businesses and township economy projects.
Chiloane spoke about the bravery of those who fought in 1976 and the ongoing struggle faced by the today's youth.
"The youth of 1976 stood up against injustice and oppression. Their sacrifice was not in vain. Because of them, we can stand here today in our democratic country. Millions of young South Africans can dream freely and speak openly. But the freedom for which the 1976 youth fought is not yet complete," he said.
Chiloane emphasised the challenges the youth is facing, including poverty, unemployment and limited access to opportunities.
"The classrooms may have changed, the language of instruction may have changed, but the fight for dignity in a future worth fighting for continues," he said.
He highlighted the rapid changes in the world, from automation to artificial intelligence, and said young people need more than qualifications, they need adaptability, creativity and resilience.
"Many young people find themselves locked out, frustrated by a system that promises more than it delivers."
The event showcased the convergence of technology, entrepreneurship and innovation. Chiloane pointed to coding workshops, entrepreneurs pitching ideas to investors, and young people connecting with companies such as Google and TikTok as signs of a hopeful future.
Motara recalled the events of June 16 1976.
"Today we stand not only on physical ground, but on sacred ground. This place holds echoes of gunshots, chants, courage, and grace. It is with solemn reverence that we gather here, not only to lay flowers, but to renew our responsibility to those whose lives were cut short that day," Motara said.
She reflected on the bravery of pupils who marched peacefully against the apartheid regime's decision to enforce Afrikaans as a medium of instruction.
"They were rejecting an education system designed to break their spirits and prepare them for lives of servitude," she said.
Motara said while SA is a democratic nation, the promises of 1994 remain incomplete.
"Millions of young people wake up to poverty, overcrowded schools, unemployment, substance abuse, gender-based violence and crime. Many feel unseen and unheard."
She stressed remembrance must be paired with responsibility and action.
"We owe the youth not silence or mere symbolism, but sustained commitment to their future. We are expanding access to education, accelerating skills development and growing opportunities through partnerships with the private sector," she said.
The acting premier called on all South Africans, parents, educators, spiritual leaders, artists, athletes, business people and civil society to work together in supporting youth.
"Young people must not only receive the benefits of freedom but actively shape its needs. Use your voice in your communities, demand accountability, offer solutions and protect our democracy," she urged.
A representative of the June 16 1976 Foundation spoke about the importance of unity in commemorating the historic day.
“We cannot move forward unless we know where we come from. The sacrifices and stories of those who fought guide us,” he said.
He called for a collective national conversation on how to properly commemorate June 16, stressing the need for unity across political lines and generations.
"This important day must be marked with dignity and respect, free from division and discord."
After the commemoration, the crowd marched from the memorial to Morris Isaacson High School, where young people showcased their businesses, talents and creativity.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
Among the stars of the day was 16-year-old entrepreneur Bokgoni Monyane, who started her business at 13 years old with R50 from her tuck shop and jewellery sales.
She used her earnings to publish a book aimed at inspiring other young people.
"My mom is my manager, like the Kardashians," she said adding, "the economy commands us to be business minded."
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
Another young talent, Nxobile Zondi, spoke about her fashion business, telling TimesLIVE she makes clothes from scratch using a machine and by hand.
"They cost from R150 to R250. I'm working alone, but I hope to grow and employ young people from Soweto."
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
Jewellery designer Noxolo Mseleku, who studied in Italy after getting a scholarship from the Mining Qualifications Authority, gave a powerful message to young people about resilience and patience.
"Anything is possible. Dream and follow that dream. I’m from rural KwaZulu-Natal and today I run a brand in Joburg and employ three people from my hometown."
Mseleku urged government to invest in local manufacturing: "We shouldn't be exporting raw materials. We can create the finished products here. We have the skills, the ideas and the passion."
Chiloane reflected on this years Youth Month theme: "This is not only a slogan, it’s a mission, a call for action and a challenge to all of us as leaders, parents and society. Are we doing enough?"
