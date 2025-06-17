A funeral parlour has had its licence to operate suspended for repeatedly failing to honour valid funeral claims.
The office of the Ombudsman for Financial Services Providers (FAIS) has ruled against Luvuyo Burial and Consulting, based in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, after two families lodged separate complaints when the funeral home failed to settle their funeral claims in full.
The ombudsman’s office escalated its ruling to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority after it was discovered that Luvuyo was operating without an underwriter, a serious breach of the rules governing funeral parlours in SA.
Kholelwa Ndeleni had taken out a R20,000 funeral insurance cover with Luvuyo in 2020 and listed her husband, Maruna, as a beneficiary. After her death, Maruna lodged a claim with the parlour in January 2024 and submitted all the relevant documents. However, the company failed to pay, and four months later, he approached the FAIS to intervene.
In another matter, Luvuyo Burial and Consulting, was accused of unfairly rejecting Nothemba Jikwa’s claims for two of her late relatives, who were covered for R10,000 each. The parlour only paid her R2,500 and the FAIS ordered it to pay the remaining R17,500.
Adv John Simpson, the adjudicator in the Ndeleni matter, said the parlour did not dispute or challenge Maruna’s claim, and in November last year, it reached an agreement to pay him R20,000 in four monthly payments of R5,000 each.
“Despite this acknowledgment, no payments were made,” Simpson said. “On the 20th of February 2025, a recommendation that [Luvuyo] settle the claim was issued. On the 12th of March 2025, [it] paid [Maruna] a single instalment of R5,000. The [parlour] made various promises to pay the outstanding balance, but no payments were made,” said Simpson in his adjudication.
Funeral parlour suspended for nonpayment of claims
'Delayed payments force desperate families into the hands of loan sharks'
Image: 123rf/dolgachov
A funeral parlour has had its licence to operate suspended for repeatedly failing to honour valid funeral claims.
The office of the Ombudsman for Financial Services Providers (FAIS) has ruled against Luvuyo Burial and Consulting, based in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, after two families lodged separate complaints when the funeral home failed to settle their funeral claims in full.
The ombudsman’s office escalated its ruling to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority after it was discovered that Luvuyo was operating without an underwriter, a serious breach of the rules governing funeral parlours in SA.
Kholelwa Ndeleni had taken out a R20,000 funeral insurance cover with Luvuyo in 2020 and listed her husband, Maruna, as a beneficiary. After her death, Maruna lodged a claim with the parlour in January 2024 and submitted all the relevant documents. However, the company failed to pay, and four months later, he approached the FAIS to intervene.
In another matter, Luvuyo Burial and Consulting, was accused of unfairly rejecting Nothemba Jikwa’s claims for two of her late relatives, who were covered for R10,000 each. The parlour only paid her R2,500 and the FAIS ordered it to pay the remaining R17,500.
Adv John Simpson, the adjudicator in the Ndeleni matter, said the parlour did not dispute or challenge Maruna’s claim, and in November last year, it reached an agreement to pay him R20,000 in four monthly payments of R5,000 each.
“Despite this acknowledgment, no payments were made,” Simpson said. “On the 20th of February 2025, a recommendation that [Luvuyo] settle the claim was issued. On the 12th of March 2025, [it] paid [Maruna] a single instalment of R5,000. The [parlour] made various promises to pay the outstanding balance, but no payments were made,” said Simpson in his adjudication.
He added that Luvuyo had been underwritten by Sanlam Development Markets Ltd from 2020, but that the relationship was terminated with effect from 1 May 2021, meaning that the parlour could not carry on operating unless another reputable company underwrote its products and services.
Simpson said Luvuyo did not honour a rule of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, which requires that customers do not face unreasonable post-sale barriers when they want to change a product, switch providers, submit a claim, or make a complaint.
He said Luvuyo failed to pay valid claims as soon as reasonably possible after receiving all necessary documentation.
Johan Rousseau from the Funeral Industry Reformed Association, which advocates for the regulation of the funeral industry, said the nonpayment of claims by Luvuyo was a big concern in the industry.
“The local authorities [municipalities] need to include the FAIS Act in their bylaws and enforce parlours to be underwritten. This must be part of the municipal inspections, and they must ensure that parlours comply with the Act. Municipal officials would need to be trained on how to enforce this because, currently, it’s not their mandate. Unfortunately, these delayed payments force desperate families into the hands of loan sharks,” Rousseau said.
SowetanLIVE
Email mix up costs insurer R681,000
Court dismisses RAF claim for lack of crash evidence
Guard your Sassa card well, Postbank warns
Don't fall victim to RDP 'waiting list' scammers
Bank to repossess luxury cars of advocate notorious for RAF defaults
Lawyer laid off for theft from deceased estates
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos