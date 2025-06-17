Siphokazi Magangana, a former district court prosecutor, and Yandisa Yolanda Jam Jam appeared in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Tuesday to face charges of corruption and money laundering.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the charges related to allegations of soliciting money from unsuspecting and vulnerable members of the public desperate for employment.
Magangana, previously stationed in the Johannesburg magistrate's court, allegedly duped three people in August 2022 into paying R10,000 each into the bank account belonging to Jam Jam in exchange for securing permanent employment as prosecutors without following due process of being subjected to interviews.
“When this promise was not fulfilled, the three complained in May 2023 to the office for ethics and accountability of the NPA for investigation.”
In December 2023, that office recommended the case be referred to the labour relations unit of the NPA for disciplinary action and Magangana be charged with corruption and fraud.
Both accused remain in custody and will return to court on Friday for a possible bail hearing.
“The public is warned not to fall prey to false promises as legitimate NPA hiring processes require no payment of any kind,” Mjonondwane said.
As a public institution, the NPA followed official and transparent recruitment procedures to fill vacancies which are publicised on the NPA and the department of public service and administration websites, and the NPA social media platforms, Mjonondwane said.
TimesLIVE
Former prosecutor in court on corruption and money laundering charges
Image: 123RF
TimesLIVE
