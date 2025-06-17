While investigations continue, speculation and fear have gripped the community.
Eldorado Park councillor insists killings were not related to e-hailing hijacking
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
An Eldorado Park councillor has rubbished claims that the killing of three young people in the township south of Johannesburg could have been motivated by alleged attacks on e-hailing drivers, saying the suspicion was that the murders were gang-related.
Juwairiya Kaldine said tensions were high in the area and that the circumstances about the shooting remain murky.
“I only have the same information that the media is covering ... that it could be either a gang-related matter or possibly linked to an e-hailing hijacking.
“There was chatter on social media among e-hailing drivers celebrating the deaths, suggesting these boys were allegedly robbing e-hailing vehicles and finally got dealt with. But there’s also strong suspicion that it’s part of an ongoing turf war between two local gangs, the Varados and Valsgans,” she said.
Police confirmed that the incident occurred on the night of June 14, about 9pm in Extension 1.
“The police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday in Eldorado Park. It is alleged that a white Audi with three male occupants opened fire on a group of nine young men standing outside a mosque,”
“Three victims were fatally shot and one victim was rushed to hospital with injuries. The motive behind the shooting is now unknown,” said police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko.
