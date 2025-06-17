Michael Mhlongo (31), a Tsietsi resident since 2000, said they were initially told the area was temporary while homes were being built in nearby extensions 9 and 10, which he refers to as the "promised land".
Ekurhuleni MMC tells Tsietsi residents why the area won't be electrified any time soon
Image: Thulani Mbele
Ekurhuleni MMC for energy Mzayifani Ngwenya says the electrification of Tsietsi in Katlehong is a priority in the city’s Integrated Development Plan (IDP), but delays are tied to unfinished human settlement processes.
His remarks follow protests in the area on Tuesday morning where residents took to the streets in what they said was frustration over years of unfulfilled promises, and the dangers of illegal electricity connections.
Many residents said they rely on izinyoka, paying R300 to R350 monthly, to be illegally connected to electricity. They claimed these illegal connections have claimed at least four lives in recent months.
Ngwenya told Sowetan that electrifying the area can only be done once infrastructure like water and sewer systems are in place.
“The delay in electrifying Tsietsi is human settlement related. That’s why residents are seeing development in other areas while theirs is still on hold,” said Ngwenya, adding that he has also received reports about the land being sold and that he is yet to verify the claims.
"There are many challenges here [such as] selling of stands even when the subsidy forms were given to residents to fill out so they can be processed. Some of the leaders who are calling these marches were saying to people, 'give me money ranging from R2,000 to R10,000'. We know these issues ... there is many of them, most of them politically motivated."
“Also because of budget constraints, the rollout of services like water and sewer is done in phases, and it’s been very slow. Electricity is the last step, our department only comes in after that.”
