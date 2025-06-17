Provincial transport and human settlements MEC, Siboniso Duma, said the accident was a head-on collision between a bus and a truck, according to a preliminary accident report.
The accident claimed the lives of 12 people, while several were taken to the nearest hospital.
EFF national spokesperson Thembi Msane said the members were travelling to Zululand.
“The EFF sends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all those who have lost their lives. These fighters lost their lives following a show of support for the revolution they belonged to and they must be remembered as heroes to whom we owe a great debt,” she said.
Msane said the process of identifying the deceased was ongoing, and that they were working with relevant authorities to ensure families were informed and supported.
Duma is expected to give an updated report during the day.
EFF in mourning after fatal crash claims 12 members following Youth Day rally
Image: Siyabonga Sokhela/Gallo Images
The 12 people who died in a sideswipe crash on the R34 near Vryheid, Kwa Zulu-Natal on Monday night, were all EFF members who were returning from a Youth Day event in Umlazi, the party confirmed.
