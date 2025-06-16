News

WATCH LIVE | EFF hosts Youth Day rally in Durban

By TimesLIVE - 16 June 2025 - 14:05

EFF leader Julius Malema leads Youth Day celebrations in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | South Africa commemorates Youth Day 2025 in Potchesfstroom

Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers the keynote address at the 2025 Youth Day commemoration at the Rag Farm Stadium at the North West ...
News
9 hours ago

For some youth, June 16 is just another holiday

In a country where the youth face harsh struggles, including unemployment, identity crisis, mental health challenges, gender-based violence, a lack ...
News
3 days ago

OPINION | Youth must campaign for secure data privacy, transparent Ts & Cs in today's digital world

SA is no stranger to the concept of interconnectedness, so it's no surprise that our youth have eagerly immersed themselves in these social media ...
News
12 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words
Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire