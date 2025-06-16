Mashatile tells youth how SA's unemployment crisis can be mitigated

Mashatile said what was “deeply worrying” was the growing number of young people who were not in education, employment or training. “The current figure stands at about 3.8-million. Among 15 to 24-year-olds, 37.1% fall into this category, with young women being slightly more affected than young men.
“If we look at the wider age group of 15 to 34 years, the rate is even higher at 45.1%. Even our graduates are struggling, with nearly one in four graduates (23.9%) struggling to gain employment.”
He said the government was collaborating with stakeholders like Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator to combat youth economic exclusion by addressing the demand-supply mismatch in the South African labour market.
Mashatile said young people should be encouraged to look into starting their own businesses instead of waiting for employment. “In this day and age, entrepreneurship is one of the keys to building a better future,” he said.
“Our National Development Plan: Vision 2030, highlights the importance of small businesses and entrepreneurship in creating jobs and growing the economy. We must encourage our youth to trust and believe in their ability to start and grow their own businesses — and we must give them the tools and support to do so.”
He also said the Human Resource Development Council aimed to reduce the scourge of poverty, inequality and unemployment through creating platforms for social partners to deliberate on the country’s skills and human capital development.
“The council is also working to strengthen partnerships between TVET colleges and various stakeholders, including industry and employers, to ensure that training aligns with the needs of the labour market.
“We believe that providing young people with the skills they need to become entrepreneurs or employable is crucial to our society's success.
“Therefore, this year’s theme, 'Skills for a Changing World — Empowering Youth for Meaningful Economic Participation', is both timely and relevant.
“It illuminates the urgent need to future-proof our young people with adaptable skills and the necessary capabilities to navigate the evolving labour market and contribute meaningfully to the growth of our economy and industries in an era of rapid technological and social transformation.”
SowetanLIVE
Mashatile tells youth how SA's unemployment crisis can be mitigated
Deputy president Paul Mashatile says the unemployment crisis in SA is more than just an economic issue but a “moral emergency”.
“It affects our whole society and demands urgent action from all sectors — government, business, and communities at large,” he said.
Mashatile was speaking during the 2025 Youth Day commemoration in Potchefstroom, North West, on Monday, under the theme “Skills for a Changing World — Empowering Youth for Meaningful Economic Participation”.
Hours before his address, some protesting residents of Ikageng township, not far from where Mashatile was billed to speak, blocked roads complaining about service delivery.
Addressing the masses, Mashatile said the government acknowledged that the reality for young South Africans remained untenable, undesirable and unsustainable as many were confronted by high levels of unemployment, inequality, and a lack of access to opportunities.
According to Stats SA, young people between the ages of 15 and 34 make up just over half of the country's working-age population, which is about 20.9-million people. However, many of them could not find jobs and the country's unemployment rate has risen to 32.9%, he said.
Mashatile said if the people who have given up looking for work were included, then it would jump to 43.1%. “The latest data from the Quarterly Labour Force Survey shows that more than half of young people aged between 18 and 34 are unemployed. This is one of the highest levels we have ever seen, and it is of grave concern,” he said.
WATCH | South Africa commemorates Youth Day 2025 in Potchesfstroom
Mashatile said what was “deeply worrying” was the growing number of young people who were not in education, employment or training. “The current figure stands at about 3.8-million. Among 15 to 24-year-olds, 37.1% fall into this category, with young women being slightly more affected than young men.
“If we look at the wider age group of 15 to 34 years, the rate is even higher at 45.1%. Even our graduates are struggling, with nearly one in four graduates (23.9%) struggling to gain employment.”
He said the government was collaborating with stakeholders like Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator to combat youth economic exclusion by addressing the demand-supply mismatch in the South African labour market.
Mashatile said young people should be encouraged to look into starting their own businesses instead of waiting for employment. “In this day and age, entrepreneurship is one of the keys to building a better future,” he said.
“Our National Development Plan: Vision 2030, highlights the importance of small businesses and entrepreneurship in creating jobs and growing the economy. We must encourage our youth to trust and believe in their ability to start and grow their own businesses — and we must give them the tools and support to do so.”
He also said the Human Resource Development Council aimed to reduce the scourge of poverty, inequality and unemployment through creating platforms for social partners to deliberate on the country’s skills and human capital development.
“The council is also working to strengthen partnerships between TVET colleges and various stakeholders, including industry and employers, to ensure that training aligns with the needs of the labour market.
“We believe that providing young people with the skills they need to become entrepreneurs or employable is crucial to our society's success.
“Therefore, this year’s theme, 'Skills for a Changing World — Empowering Youth for Meaningful Economic Participation', is both timely and relevant.
“It illuminates the urgent need to future-proof our young people with adaptable skills and the necessary capabilities to navigate the evolving labour market and contribute meaningfully to the growth of our economy and industries in an era of rapid technological and social transformation.”
SowetanLIVE
For some youth, June 16 is just another holiday
OPINION | Youth must campaign for secure data privacy, transparent Ts & Cs in today's digital world
WATCH | Ramaphosa engages with Presidential Youth Employment Intervention
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos