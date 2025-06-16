News

Kidnapped contractor found unharmed in Gqeberha

By Hendrick Hancke and Phathu Luvhengo - 16 June 2025 - 16:35
Construction manager, Victor Themba Ngcobo, was found on Monday near Gqeberha. His kidnappers released him unharmed. No ransom was paid.
Image: Supplied

Victor Ngcobo, the Eastern Cape roadworks construction manager who was abducted last Wednesday on the R335 road between Gqeberha and Addo, has been released unharmed by his kidnappers.

He was released on Monday morning next to the same road from which he was abducted.

A source close to the matter confirmed the release to TimesLIVE.

“No ransom was paid. The kidnappers just dropped him off next to the R335. Police members happened to drive by and see him. They took him to a part of the site where some of his colleagues were working on the public holiday. His colleagues say he was crying with relief when he climbed out of the police vehicle,” the source said.

Without elaborating, the Hawks in the Eastern Cape confirmed that “a 38-year-old male victim who was allegedly kidnapped by two unknown men” was found on Monday morning. 

“The victim, who works as a construction manager, was found unharmed and has not sustained any physical injuries,” regional spokesperson Lt-Col Avela Fumba said. 

He said the investigation team is probing the matter to establish the full circumstances surrounding the abduction and to ensure those responsible are swiftly brought to justice. 

“We kindly appeal to any members of the public who may have information that could assist in expediting the investigation to come forward. All information will be treated with utmost confidentiality and can be provided anonymously using the MySAPS app,” he said. 

TimesLIVE 

