10 days on, no sign of Kamogelo Baukudi: Free State education MEC calls for public's help in finding him
The 19-year-old was allegedly kidnapped by two men impersonating police officers on June 5
Image: Supplied/SAPS
This Sunday marks 10 days since the alleged kidnapping of grade 11 pupil Kamogelo Baukudi and despite police efforts to locate him, he remains missing.
Free State education MEC Mantlhake Maboya has appealed to the public to assist police in finding Kamogelo and bringing him back home safely.
“We're concerned and would appeal to members of the public to assist us to assist the police, to assist the family so that we can bring back this boy to the family and the school,” Maboya said.
The 19-year-old was allegedly kidnapped by two men impersonating police officers on June 5 .
According to a TimesLIVE report, the complainant, Daniel Malebatso, allegedly arrived at Martie du Plessis Special School in Fichardt Park as usual to fetch Baukudi.
Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane said the two left the school premises with Baukudi driving the Suzuki Ertiga.
Malebatso alleged that while driving on Vereeniging Drive in Ehrlich Park, they heard a siren sound from behind and were pulled over by occupants in a white Toyota Hilux GD-6 double cab.
Covane said inside the Toyota Hilux there were two unknown men, one wearing a police uniform and the other a blue tracksuit.
The suspects' bakkie was allegedly fitted with blue lights on the grill and what appeared to be a police radio inside.
Covane said the suspect wearing a police uniform told Malebatso the Suzuki Ertiga they were driving was suspected of delivering drugs.
The suspects then allegedly separated Baukudi and Malebatso and instructed Malebatso to drive his vehicle in front of theirs while they followed to the Park Road police station.
“The two vehicles turned back and drove in a westerly direction on Vereeniging Drive. Malebatso alleged a truck moved in between the two vehicles and he did not see the Hilux again. He said one suspect was speaking Sesotho fluently and mentioned the name 'Thipe'. Cellphones belonging to Baukudi and Malebatso were found under a bridge on Ferreira Road.”
The Free State department of education said it is working closely with the police and other stakeholders to ensure Kamogelo's safe return.
Meanwhile, a 42-year-old police sergeant arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping case briefly appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court last week and remains in custody.
The matter was postponed to June 24 to allow for an identity parade to be conducted.
The court heard the missing teenager is needed to identify the suspect, but the process cannot proceed as he is still missing.
