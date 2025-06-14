News

Mpumalanga man dies after setting himself, partner and toddler alight

By Rethabile Radebe - 14 June 2025 - 13:42
Police confirmed they were investigating an attempted murder case. Stock image.
Police confirmed they were investigating an attempted murder case. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Thuansak Srilao

A man died after he set himself, his lover and their two-year-old toddler, alight on Thursday in Leslie in Mpumalanga.

According to police, the suspect allegedly poured petrol over himself and the woman who was holding the child and ignited the fuel. The woman was able to flee the scene and asked nearby relatives to help them.

The 30-year-old man, identified as John Masuku, “allegedly set himself alight along with his 28-year-old partner and a two-year-old toddler, after accusing the woman of infidelity during an argument at their residence.

“Emergency services were contacted, and all three individuals were transported to hospital. The child, due to the severity of her injuries, was transferred to another medical facility for specialised care. Unfortunately, the suspect succumbed to his injuries on arrival at the hospital,” police said.

They confirmed they were investigating an attempted murder case.

The mother and child are recovering in hospital.

Provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi condemned the incident, saying people should opt for more constructive ways to resolve domestic disputes instead of resorting to gender-based violence.

“This incident is deeply disturbing and highlights the need for peaceful conflict resolution. Violence is never the answer, there are resources and professionals available to help those in distress.”

TimesLIVE

Six killed, 80 wounded in intense Russian air attacks on Ukraine

Russia launched an intense missile and drone barrage at the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in the early hours of Friday, killing at least six people, ...
News
1 week ago

‘A nightmare’: Joburg CBD residents, businesses reel from 3-day blackout

Johannesburg’s central business district has been without power for three consecutive days after a fire at the Bree substation on Saturday, leaving ...
News
1 week ago

Woman flees shack next to where murdered girlfriend was found

A Soweto woman was forced to pack her bags and flee Protea South as the enraged community wanted to burn her neighbour’s shack where the decomposed ...
News
1 week ago

Family worried as fire survivor (7) is rushed to ICU

A seven-year-old girl, who lost six family members in a shack fire on Monday, was rushed to the intensive care unit when doctors noticed she was not ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words
Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire