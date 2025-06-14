She said police arrested another woman the same day after the officers at a house in Tombo.
Eastern Cape woman arrested after 10 AK-47s allegedly found in her house
Eastern Cape police who were investigating illegal firearms linked to taxi violence and cash-in-transit robberies arrested a 38-year-old woman after they allegedly found her in possession of 10 AK47s.
Spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said members of the SAPS tactical response teams and combat units were led to a house in Mthumbane where the woman was allegedly found with a wooden case containing multiple rifles.
“She claimed no knowledge of the firearms, stating they belonged to her husband,” Gantana said.
According to Gantana, officers seized 10 AK-47 rifles, magazines, 100 cartridges,10 cleaning kits, four pouches and 10 oil canisters.
She said police arrested another woman the same day after the officers at a house in Tombo.
“A female suspect, 46, presented a firearm license for a shotgun and 9mm pistol but failed to produce a competency certificate or valid documentation for ammunition.
“Her male co-accused, a 52-year-old, was found in possession of an unlicensed shotgun.”
“Police seized a shotgun, a pistol, a pistol magazine, 33 cartridges and five shotgun shells,” Gantana said.
All three suspects have been charged with the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as the contravention of the Firearms Control Act. They were scheduled to appear before the Port St. John’s magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
The acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Thandiswa Kupiso said the operation “underscores SAPS’s commitment to dismantling criminal networks that terrorize our communities.
“The seizure of weapons, especially military-style rifles, disrupts planned violent crimes and enhances public safety. We urge communities to report illegal firearms anonymously via Crime Stop.”
