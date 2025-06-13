The first group of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers who were sent to the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are expected to return home on Friday.
They will arrive at Bloemspruit Air Force Base in Bloemfontein. Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga will be there to welcome them, along with members of the Military Command Council.
The soldiers were part of a SADC mission to help bring peace and stability.
WATCH | SANDF troops return from DRC
