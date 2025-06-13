News

No link between spaza shop owner and Likhona Fose murder: MMC

By TimesLIVE - 13 June 2025 - 10:09
Mduduzi Trevor Mnisi, 39, is accused of the murder of teenager Likhona Fose in Roodepoort.
Johannesburg public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku says there is no link between a spaza shop owner in Durban Deep and murdered 14-year-old Likhona Fose.

He visited the area "after unrest triggered by unverified community allegations", his office said on Thursday afternoon. This after he said on Wednesday night the shop owner had been arrested after metro police were deployed to the area to ensure law and order as a result of accusations made against him.

"Law enforcement has clarified the incident has been exploited by criminal elements attempting to incite looting and disrupt community peace," Tshwaku said after the claims were proved to be false.

"The department strongly condemns any acts of violence and misinformation."

The SABC quoted Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni confirming investigators had not arrested a second suspect. 

One arrested suspect, Mduduzi Mnisi, was remanded in custody earlier this week pending further investigations.

