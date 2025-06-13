Mashatile dodges questions on eight bodyguards' acquittal

Deputy president Paul Mashatile has invoked the sub judice rule to deflect parliamentary questions on the police's controversial acquittal of his bodyguards at a disciplinary hearing in April.
Mashatile faced oral questions on the conduct of his “N1 eight” VIP protection unit after they walked out unscathed from a DC hearing, despite viral video footage capturing them assaulting a civilian on the N1 in Johannesburg in 2023.
The police caused shock waves last month when it came to light that its internal disciplinary committee ruled that the viral video was inadmissible as evidence, leading to the acquittal of the eight members of the presidential protection unit.
Ironically, the same video is being used as admissible evidence in the Randburg magistrate's court where the N1 eight appeared this week, in a criminal trial with charges such as assault with intent to go grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property and reckless driving.
Mashatile told MPs that he was never involved in the DC process run by the office of the national police, and that he never initiated any meeting with the victim.
He has also not yet made time to read the DC verdict that cleared his bodyguards, which was issued on April 7.
“Let me emphasise that the office of the national commissioner of police was responsible for the DC processes for the eight members.
“I was personally not involved in these procedures, in addition I have never attempted to arrange a meeting with the complainant so that we allow the justice process to take place without interference,” he said in response to John Hlophe of the MKP, who was not present in the house.
“We all know that our jurisprudence allows for both sides of the story to be heard. In this regard I welcome the outcome of the police DC inquiry that has acquitted the eight members of the presidential protection services. As I said, deputy speaker, I have not met the victim, because the matter is sub judice. These protectors are charged, and they are appearing in a court of law so any engagement with any of the parties to the case could be prejudicial to them. My approach is let’s allow the courts to complete their work.”
