A prosecutor based at the Johannesburg magistrate's court who was being investigated for allegedly scamming jobseekers by charging them R10,000 and promising to find them jobs resigned in the middle of investigations.
Siphokazi Magangana, 53, was arrested together with her friend and alleged accomplice Mandisa Yolanda Jamjam – who allegedly pretended to be a lawyer – and charged with corruption.
They were arrested on Thursday in Roodepoort where they live.
They appeared at Johannesburg magistrate's court on Friday and are expected back in court next week Tuesday for bail application.
According to Gauteng Hawks' W/O Thatohatsi Mavimbela, the matter came to their attention after the National Prosecution Authority received complaints about a prosecutor in Johannesburg who was allegedly scamming victims by promising them employment and charging them an amount of R10,000.
Mavimbela said a case of corruption was opened and referred to the Johannesburg based Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation.
“Through investigations it was revealed that the bank account in which the victims were provided with to make the payments belonged to Magangana’s daughter, and that she worked with a friend who is an accomplice, Mandisa Jamjam.
“Jamjam, 45, is also alleged to be impersonating as an attorney and has also received money through her bank account from victims. While the matter was still under investigation, Magangana resigned as a prosecutor,” said Mavimbela.
Meanwhile, the Hawks also arrested a Dalpark Tolplaza tollgate operator, Quinton Seleka, 36,on Thursday over allegations that he was in possession of a hand held skimming device.
Seleka appeared at Brakpan magistrate court on Friday and was granted R1,000 bail.
He is expected back in court on July 18.
Hawks nab former state prosecutor, accomplice for allegedly scamming jobseekers R10K
Image: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL
