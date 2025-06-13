The father of one of the six Naledi, Soweto, children who died of poisoning after eating snacks from a local tuck shop has welcomed the banning of the import of the toxic chemical used as a rodenticide.
The deadly product known as organophosphate or halephirimi in the communities has been blamed for the deaths of the six Naledi children and many others who consumed spaza shop snacks which had been exposed to the chemical.
Cabinet on Thursday announced that it was banning the import of the toxic chemical with immediate effect.
The six friends, known as Skeem Saam in their Naledi neighbourhood, died in October after consuming snacks bought from a local spaza shop.
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi said at the time the packet of chips found in the pocket of one of the boys did not contain organophosphate, which killed the other children.
Njabulo Msimango, Zinhle Masilela, Isago Mabote, Monica Sathege and Karabo Rampou, died on October 6, while Katlego Oliphant died a week later.
"It's a very good decision [the ban] but it should have been made earlier. I lost my child because of this product," said Monica's father Tiny Sathege.
"If this decision had been made sooner, it would have saved many lives, not just my son. Even older individuals are using it to harm one another. I’m happy about this decision. That would be beneficial," he said.
Had Halephirimi ban been earlier my child's life would have been spared – Naledi parent
Image: Thulani Mbele
Giving an update on the matter during a cabinet meeting on Thursday morning, minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the ban aims to prevent future outbreaks.
"Given the submission by the Inter Ministerial Council advised by the Ministerial Advisory Council, cabinet has approved the ban of organophostate or halephirimi specifically, the import of organophosphate or halephirimi in SA,” she said.
Ntshavheni said this was after a report presented by the Ministerial Advisory Council on foodborne illnesses.
The minister said the ban will be accompanied by a suite of enforcement measures, while broader consultations are underway to identify safer alternatives to halephirimi, that will ensure food security and provide options for farmers.
Lesego Mfebe, the grandmother of an eight-year-old who died after allegedly ingesting the chemical in the North West, said: "[The ban] should have been announced earlier; now it won't bring back my granddaughter."
She asked that her granddaughter not be named.
Govt bans import of halephirimi – with immediate effect
'Spaza shops not yet linked to children's deaths'
'No one has told us what killed our kids'
