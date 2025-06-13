• Lindiwe Ndlovu, 22, from Orlando East, Soweto
"The youth face many challenges, including abuse, crime and gender-based violence. Ndlovu runs an after-school programme at a local community hall, aimed at shielding children and the youth from social ills. “We keep them busy with homework, sports and activities that help nurture their talents."
• Indiphile Ngonongono, 22, from Mthatha, Eastern Cape
"I was enrolled in college and had to drop out due to lack of funds as the government [Nsfas] was not paying my fees timeously. These are the same issues the youth are subjected to. Getting an education is expensive and getting a job depends on who you know. Opportunities come to those who have connections. ."
• Itumeleng Letsolo, 30, from Soweto
"The biggest challenge young people are facing in SA is the inadequacy of the education system. The government is not going the extra mile for the youth. I blame the government, especially given the quality of education they are giving us, as this adds to unemployment levels in the country. Although currently employed in tele-marketing, it doesn't feel good enough. I appreciate having a job as unemployment is a major problem for many youth in SA . As a former nyaope addict, the rise in drug use is caused by the high cost of education, as many young people pass matric but end up not furthering their studies."
For some youth, June 16 is just another holiday
Image: Veli Nhlapo
In a country where the youth face harsh struggles, including unemployment, identity crisis, mental health challenges, gender-based violence, a lack of skills centres, and rising levels of crime,Youth Day has, for some, become just another day.
Sowetan hit the streets to speak to young people about the real issues they are facing.
• Lungile Mpambani, 28, from KwaZulu-Natal
"Our biggest challenge is drug abuse and the influx of foreign nationals in our country. Because of our porous borders, the population in SA is uncontrollable and opportunities are limited. I had to relocate from KwaZulu-Natal to Johannesburg for opportunities. Drug abuse is killing youth. It's a crisis that needs urgent attention because drugs have taken over and lead young people to crime."
Image: Veli Nhlapo
• Thuto Seromula, 30, from Protea Glen, Soweto
"When I think about Youth Day, what comes to mind is liberation and change. Years ago, young people said 'as the youth, we have power and we can make a change'. The difference between us and the youth of 1976 is that they were not afraid to go for what they wanted, no matter what. I hope and believe there are more young people like Karabo Khakhau, the youngest member of a provincial legislature in SA,who are making a difference. I just want to remind the youth of today, ama2000, that 'the power is still ours'. Let's go forward and continue to make a difference, as the future is in our hands. Be the change you want to see."
Image: Michelle Banda
• Avela Vela, 20, from Motherwell, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape
"Unemployment is one of the major issues faced by the youth, and the rate does not seem to be going down. You find many young people roaming the streets or just sitting at home – even those who have qualifications. That is causing a lot of young people mental health issues. Coupled with pressure from home, this creates feelings of not being good enough.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
• Xoliswa Mathebula, 31, from Diepkloof, Soweto
"It's very unfortunate that June 16 used to be celebrated to honour those who lost their lives fighting for freedom and good education, but nowadays people spend the day getting drunk. I wish this time around we can introspect on how we honour those who lost their lives, and respect them and the school uniform."
Image: Veli Nhlapo
• Bozza , 34, who lives on the streets of Johannesburg
"A lot of us fell into a trap and ended up losing the people who care about us. We need to look after ourselves and stop identifying with wrong friends, because in the long run it affects our lives negatively."
Image: Veli Nhlapo
• Gontse Morapedi, 27, from Mofolo, Soweto
"[When] in Mofolo, for example, the closest skills centre is in Pimville, 5km away. It is costly to get there and only a few can walk there. This results in an environment where everyone is fighting for survival. No money, no opportunities. It's a stagnant economy."
