Eastern Cape flood death toll hits 78, Ramaphosa to visit on Friday

Ten deaths reported in Chris Hani, Joe Gqabi and Amathole districts

13 June 2025 - 07:19
A body is removed from Decoligny, near Mthatha.
Image: LULAMILE FENI

The death toll in the Eastern Cape floods has risen to 71 and now 78, with more than 1,000 people displaced.

Of that number, 61 died in Mthatha and surrounding areas. Ten deaths were reported in the Chris Hani, Joe Gqabi and Amathole districts.

The figures include two schoolchildren who died in the Chris Hani district.

Co-operative governance and traditional Affairs (Cogta) minister Velenkosini Hlabisa, education minister Siviwe Gwarube and Cogta MEC Zolile Williams gave the details during a media briefing in Mthatha on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit the flood-ravaged areas in Mthatha on Friday morning.

Daily Dispatch 

