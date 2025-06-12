Ditebogo was killed in May 2024 as he was running towards his father to welcome him home. Hijackers shot him and sped off in his father’s bakkie.
Three suspects Maeko, Ali Sithole, and Nido Gumbo are charged with Ditebogo’s murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
Thulani Kekana, Maeko’s lawyer, said refusing bail cannot be used as a punishment.
“It is my submission that the accused be released with strict conditions,” he said.
The court has heard that the accused acted in common purpose to hijack and kill Phalane and that his Toyota Hilux worth R600,000 was sold for R30,000.
In May, the investigating officer revealed in court that the gun used to murder Ditebogo was stolen from a police officer in Winterveldt, Pretoria.
The case was postponed to July 30.
SowetanLIVE
Releasing one of Ditebogo's killers on bail because he's a breadwinner would be shocking — prosecutor
Court postpones bail application by one of the three accused until July 30
Image: Herman Moloi
The state says releasing one of the accused in the killing of five-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane on bail because he is a breadwinner and looks after his mother would be shocking.
This is after Elia Maeko applied for bail in the Pretoria North magistrate’s court, saying he was a breadwinner and needs to look after his 66-year-old diabetic mother, who also filed an affidavit to plead with the court to release her son on bail.
State prosecutor Adv Tumelo Letaoane said releasing Maeko on bail would send the wrong message to the public.
“Are we saying that all people in custody must come and say that their mother is sick and, therefore, we should release them on bail. Not in this court, not in this justice system, it can’t be,” said Letaoane.
“It would send a wrong message that people would be [considered] suitable candidates for bail, just because they are breadwinners.
“It would be shocking that a person facing a charge of killing a child is given bail,” he said.
Ditebogo was killed in May 2024 as he was running towards his father to welcome him home. Hijackers shot him and sped off in his father’s bakkie.
Three suspects Maeko, Ali Sithole, and Nido Gumbo are charged with Ditebogo’s murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
Thulani Kekana, Maeko’s lawyer, said refusing bail cannot be used as a punishment.
“It is my submission that the accused be released with strict conditions,” he said.
The court has heard that the accused acted in common purpose to hijack and kill Phalane and that his Toyota Hilux worth R600,000 was sold for R30,000.
In May, the investigating officer revealed in court that the gun used to murder Ditebogo was stolen from a police officer in Winterveldt, Pretoria.
The case was postponed to July 30.
SowetanLIVE
How cop lost gun used in Ditebogo murder
Cop's stolen gun used to murder five-year-old Ditebogo Junior
Ditebogo Junior's killers sold dad's bakkie for R30k, investigating officer reveals
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos