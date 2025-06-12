NBA Africa mixes netball action with social investment via a mobile clinic

The National Basketball Association Africa, in partnership with the Rhize Babuyile Foundation, has launched a mobile clinic initiative that merges basketball development with essential healthcare access.
This comes on the back of the Basketball Africa League taking place in Pretoria, with final playoff expected to take place on Saturday. The league is co-organised by NBA Africa and the International Basketball Federation.
Mthokozisi Madonda, who leads social responsibility and player programs at NBA Africa, said this partnership with Rhize Babuyile is about serving the community.
"We thought about how we bring these two things together to serve our communities. This is going to go around to areas that are underserved, don't receive a lot of health care opportunities, and it's going to provide access and opportunities for people to receive health care, as well as introduce young people to the game of basketball," he said.
Targeting townships like Soweto, the mobile clinic travels to areas with limited healthcare services, offering free medical screenings and consultations while also engaging youth through sport.
“If we get young people playing sports, we know they do better in school, they are healthier, and less likely to be involved in things we don’t want them involved in,” Madonda said.
The programme has struck a chord with locals, especially with providing employment for those like Thulile Mtshali, a 34-year-old community health worker involved in the mobile clinic who was unemployed for a year.
Image: Koena Mashale
"I’m doing a learnership and also helping the community. The mobile clinic really is making a difference in our lives and our families’ lives, especially for families who can't afford private care or can't get help from your public clinics," she said.
Alef Meleunberg, founder and executive chairman of the Rhize Babuyile Foundation, emphasised the importance of combining sport and health.
“In SA, 64% of pregnancies are unplanned. That affects a young woman’s education and livelihood but by pairing sports with healthcare, we remove taboos and make health access approachable. When you bring a basketball court, you bring a clinic, too," he said.
NBA legend and seven-time All-Star Tracy McGrady reiterated the importance of global outreach and youth development.
“There’s great talent here in Africa and we want to give young people all the tools they need to be great, not just on the court, but in life. We’re here because we want to be here," he said.
