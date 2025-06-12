“At the time, I was 33. My mother was negative, as were our wives and all the children. For Desmond, it was too late.”
Missed, misunderstood, and deadly: Family's heartbreak with hepatitis B
About 3-million people with infection in SA
Image: SUPPLIED
Desmond Pedro was getting ready to attend a course at a college in Bellville in Cape Town when he noticed a hardness under his ribcage. The 30-year-old unemployed father of two small children hoped to learn skills on the government-sponsored boiler-making course.
The strange condition worried him. When Pedro first went to a clinic, nurses said it wasn’t serious and gave him laxatives for constipation. He returned three times and got the same response.
On his fourth visit, Pedro’s wife went with him, and she insisted on a scan. Two weeks later, while on his way to college, he returned to receive the results. His older brother, Mario tells the story: “When he arrived, the clinic staff wouldn’t let him leave. An ambulance took him to Tygerberg Hospital. We visited him that night but were told nothing. We felt helpless.”
About a week later, Pedro asked Mario to meet him at Tygerberg’s oncology unit, where a doctor delivered the news of his diagnosis. “When I arrived, he was in agony and couldn’t stand up straight. This had all happened within two to three weeks. A porter brought a wheelchair, and we went into the doctor’s office where the doctor told us hepatitis B had brought on Desmond’s liver cancer.”
Hepatitis means that the liver is swollen or irritated. This can happen for many reasons, such as infections from viruses or bacteria, parasites, injuries, or when the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the liver. Viral hepatitis is a type of liver inflammation caused by a virus. There are five main types: A, B, C, D and E. As Spotlight previously reported, new, highly effective cures for hepatitis C are slowly becoming more widely available in SA.
Until Pedro’s cancer diagnosis, he had no idea that he was carrying the hepatitis B virus in his body, nor where he contracted it. The virus is transmitted from person to person through blood, semen or other body fluids.
It can, for instance, be passed from pregnant women infected with the hepatitis B virus to their babies during childbirth, through sexual contact with an infected person, sharing of needles carrying traces of infected blood, and accidental needlestick injuries in health workers working with people who have the virus.
After Pedro’s diagnosis, his entire family were tested. “Both myself and my youngest brother Johan tested positive for hepatitis B. To this day, we don’t know where we got it or if we ever had the vaccine,” said Mario.
“At the time, I was 33. My mother was negative, as were our wives and all the children. For Desmond, it was too late.”
Once infected, some people have strong enough immune systems to fight off the infection and usually clear it within six months. This is called acute or short-term infection. People who get infected as adults normally have acute infections.
In long-term or chronic cases, it lasts more than six months and can lead to liver failure, liver cancer or cirrhosis – a condition where scar tissue has replaced healthy tissue to such an extent that the liver can no longer function. The younger a person is when they contract the virus, the higher their risk of the condition becoming chronic, particularly in the case of newborn babies or children under five. In most cases, people with chronic infection show no symptoms for years until they become seriously ill from liver disease.
One of the reasons that viral hepatitis can go undetected, as it did for Pedro, is that it is often asymptomatic. Symptoms, for those who do get them, can start as soon as two weeks after infection and include stomach pain, joint pain, fever, extreme fatigue, dark urine and jaundice – a yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes.
Professor Mark Sonderup, associate professor in the department of medicine and division of hepatology at the University of Cape Town, said with chronic inflammation in the liver, the body’s attempt to heal the inflammation drives scarring, or fibrosis, of the liver. Over 10, 20 or 30 years, he said, there’s a serious risk of cirrhosis.
“The other risk of hepatitis B, which increases dramatically as the scarring worsens, is that because the virus is a DNA virus and inserts itself into the DNA of the liver cell, it dramatically increases the risk of liver cancer which is why hepatitis B accounts for most liver cancer in the world.”
Sonderup said hepatitis B is endemic in SA and the region. He cites figures pegging the country’s chronic infection rate at just below 5% which suggests there are in the region of three million people living with the infection in SA.
Chronic infection can usually be treated successfully with antiviral medicines if diagnosed in time. These medicines have to be taken for life as they suppress, but do not eliminate the virus. For acute infection there are much fewer treatment options. Those with serious liver damage often need a liver transplant.
One piece of good news is that many people in SA, especially those younger than 30 years of age, would have been vaccinated against the hepatitis B virus as babies.
The government began rolling out the vaccine in 1995, starting with a three-dose schedule for babies, administered at 6, 10, and 14 weeks.
“It took a while to reach full coverage across the entire country. To date, our numbers lag a little behind, in that full three dose coverage is somewhere in the mid 80% in South Africa,” said Sonderup. “This is pretty decent, except that we do have babies born to women who are inadvertently chronically infected, and there’s a full six-week period before the first dose of vaccine is given.”
Dr Kgomotso Vilakazi-Nhlapo, the top hepatitis official in the national department of health, agrees that a birth dose is important. However, she said that due to resource challenges, the department has opted for a phased approach.
“Instead of starting with the implementation of the universal hepatitis B birth dose vaccination, we test all pregnant women for the hepatitis B virus, treat those who are hepatitis B positive [and HIV negative] and offer the hepatitis B birth dose vaccine to newborn babies of pregnant women who tested positive for hepatitis B,” she said.
According to Vilakazi-Nhlapo, this approach was implemented in April 2023 in all public health facilities but by the end of December 2024, they were only testing about 50% of pregnant women.
Sonderup said the solutions to SA’s hepatitis B problem are neither complex nor overly expensive. “We need to fully implement the universal birth dose vaccination; secondly, we need to ensure children complete their vaccine schedule in total, thirdly we need to screen pregnant woman and link them to additional care.” – Spotlight
