‘It's painful retrieving bodies of kids’
Children among scores of people who died in EC floods
The inclement weather that has caused havoc around the country with at least 50 people killed in the Eastern Cape while other provinces including Gauteng have remained on high alert.
Rooftops of houses in KZN have been blown away while trees caused structural damages and a motorbike accident in eThekwini. Five schools in Mpumalanga, whose ceilings were also damaged, were forced to find alternative community halls to continue with their mid-year exams yesterday...
