Govt bans export of halephirimi – with immediate effect

12 June 2025 - 13:58
Koena Mashale Journalist
Organo Phosphate found in rat poison known as Halephirimi is easily found being sold in the streets. It is believed that children who have died suspected of eating snacks from local spaza shops might have consumed the rat poison.
Cabinet has, with immediate effect, banned the import of the toxic chemical rodenticides, also known as halephirimi, which was allegedly responsible for the deaths of children in Soweto last year.

Giving an update on the matter during a cabinet meeting on Thursday  morning, minister in the presidency Khumbutso Ntshaveni said the ban aims to prevent future outbreaks.

"Given the submission by the Inter Ministerial Council advised by the Ministerial Advisory Council, cabinet has approved the ban of organophostate or halephirimi specifically, the import of organophosphate or halephirimi in SA,” she said.

Ntshaveni said this was after a report presented by the Ministerial Advisory Council on foodborne illnesses. “Soweto was specific to determine the exposure but only the children remained in the setting. The possibility that the children consumed food contaminated with organophosphate purchased from a local shop remains the most viable explanation," she said.

We urge everyone to check the weather forecast before travelling, especially during snowfall. We do not want a repeat of what happened when people were trapped at the entry gate into KwaZulu-Natal.

The minister said the ban will be accompanied by a suite of enforcement measures, while broader consultations are underway to identify safer alternatives to halephirimi that will ensure food security and provide options for farmers.

Meanwhile, Ntshaveni warned residents to remain vigilant as the death toll from ongoing floods in the Eastern Cape rose to 57. She said the current weather patterns in the country were unlike what South Africans were accustomed to.

“Due to the severe impacts of climate change, we are experiencing extreme snowfall, heavy rainfalls, flooding, and cold weather that are not normal. Precautions are essential; we do not want to count more victims of these extreme weather conditions,” Ntshaveni said.

“We urge everyone to check the weather forecast before travelling, especially during snowfall. We do not want a repeat of what happened when people were trapped at the entry gate into KwaZulu-Natal,” she said.

