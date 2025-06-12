He said through dialogue, the country was able to deal with the challenges that the apartheid system caused, achieved peace and overcame violence.
Ellis will ventilate women's issues during national dialogue
Banyana coach, Montjane will contribute towards important discussions
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images
“I just want to make an affect in whatever role I am given.”
These are the words of Banyana Banyana coach and football legend Desiree Ellis, who is one of 31 people appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to serve on the eminent persons group, tasked with guiding and championing the country’s national dialogue.
Ramaphosa said the national dialogue, announced on Tuesday, was essential in light of the many challenges SA is facing. A national convention will be held on August 15 to set the agenda for the dialogue.
Ellis said she intends to focus on women’s issues as well as the gender-based violence crisis and to contribute towards building strong communities and individuals.
“I don’t know what to expect yet until I sit down with everybody and understand my role. But obviously, women’s issues are top of my list,” she said.
“I grew up playing in the streets all the time and my mother did not have to come looking for me. But it is not safe any more. Now, people are so afraid that their children will get snatched or whatever the case might be. I want to make it safe for everyone because kids don’t play outside any more.”
Ramaphosa said the idea of the dialogue was not new and was part of the nation’s DNA.
“At every important moment in the history of our country, we have come together as a nation to confront our challenges and forge a path into the future in dialogue with one another,” Ramaphosa said.
