The death toll due to floods in the Eastern Cape has now risen to 71, with more than 1,000 people displaced.
Of that number, 61 died in Mthatha and surrounding areas.
Ten deaths are reported in the Chris Hani, Joe Gqabi and Amathole districts.
The figures include two school children who died in the Chris Hani district.
Co-operative governance and traditional Affairs (Cogta) minister Velenkosini Hlabisa, education minister Siviwe Gwarube and Cogta MEC Zolile Williams statistics the statistics during a media briefing in Mthatha on Thursday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit the flood-ravaged areas in Mthatha on Friday morning.
Daily Dispatch
Eastern Cape flood death toll hits 71
Image: LULAMILE FENI
The death toll due to floods in the Eastern Cape has now risen to 71, with more than 1,000 people displaced.
Of that number, 61 died in Mthatha and surrounding areas.
Ten deaths are reported in the Chris Hani, Joe Gqabi and Amathole districts.
The figures include two school children who died in the Chris Hani district.
Co-operative governance and traditional Affairs (Cogta) minister Velenkosini Hlabisa, education minister Siviwe Gwarube and Cogta MEC Zolile Williams statistics the statistics during a media briefing in Mthatha on Thursday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit the flood-ravaged areas in Mthatha on Friday morning.
Daily Dispatch
Death toll rises to 57 after devastating floods
‘It's painful retrieving bodies of kids’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos