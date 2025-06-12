Death toll rises to 57 after devastating floods

The death due to flood waters in Mthatha and surrounding areas has risen to 57.

Cogta minister Velenkosini Hlabisa, speaking to journalists in Decoligny, where rescue operations are still ongoing to search for missing bodies on Thursday, said, “It's 57 people who are dead from the report we received this morning.

“Fifty seven is not just a number. These are human bodies, some of whom were breadwinners and some of whom were the only children in their families.”

Though not yet confirmed yet, President Cyril Ramaphosa will reportedly visit Mthatha on Friday.

