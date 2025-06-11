Daughter sentenced to life after pleading guilty to murder of her father

The Polokwane High Court has sentenced Mologadi Magdeline Mehlape to life imprisonment after she pleaded guilty to the brutal murder of her father, Dr Malekutu Johannes Mehlape, in 2023.
Dr Mehlape was circuit manager at the Limpopo education department
Mehlape, 28, was convicted of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. In addition to life imprisonment for murder, she was sentenced to 15 years for robbery. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said on Wednesday.
The trial of four other accused — Tshepo Gabriel Ranoto, 34, Hlologelo Klaas Mogotlane, 34, Mahlodi Melida Mathole, 34, and Michael Sello Molongoane, 42 — was separated from that of Mehlape on Wednesday. They face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Their trial was postponed until June 20.
“The court heard that Mehlape, who is the daughter of the deceased, orchestrated the murder following claims made by a traditional healer, Mogotlane, who alleged that her father was responsible for her mother's death through the use of 'muti'.
“When attempts to retaliate using traditional means failed, Mehlape enlisted the help of various family members to hire a contract killer, agreeing to pay R200,000 for the murder.”
On the night of the incident at her father's home in Mankweng Zone 1, outside Polokwane, on December 28 2023, the accused unlocked the gate and main door, granting the perpetrators access to the house.
“The deceased was ambushed in his bedroom while asleep, shot multiple times, and robbed of several valuables, including his cellphone.”
In mitigation of sentence, Mehlape apologised to her family and said she was the primary caregiver of her21-month old daughter and had unresolved disputes with her father.
However, state advocate Muneiwa Ratshibvumo argued that the guilty plea was motivated by overwhelming evidence rather than genuine remorse. She described the murder as “gruesome and heartless,” urging the court to impose the prescribed minimum sentence.
“The NPA welcomes the conviction and life sentence, viewing it as a clear affirmation of the justice system’s resolve to hold perpetrators of serious and violent crimes accountable.”
