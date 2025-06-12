Gauteng police have issued a R60,000 reward to anyone who can help find a man believed to have ordered a hit on IFP MP Khethamabala Sithole last month.
The wanted man has been identified as Zamani Ngila Ximba. According to Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, the wanted man is tall, dark in complexion and deemed armed and very dangerous.
Sithole, who was a member of the IFP’s National Council and served as the party’s deputy chief whip in parliament, was assassinated in Katlehong.
IFP's provincial secretary, Alco Ngobese, was wounded during the same incident.
Two men who were arrested in connection with the shooting were expected to apply for bail in Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Thursday morning.
Cops offer R60K reward for man who ordered Khethamabala Sithole's hit
