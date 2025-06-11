Three trucks torched by protesters blocking R59 route

Sibeko said the protest escalated when three trucks were set alight during the unrest.
“A case of public violence and malicious damage to property has been opened, and police investigations are ongoing,” she said.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests made. Sibeko confirmed that the area remains under police surveillance as officers continue to monitor the situation.
Meanwhile, protesting residents of Lindelani informal settlement in Ekurhuleni this morning barricaded the roads, threw rocks at a metro police vehicle and assaulted a uniformed officer.
“The Ekurhuleni metro police department condemns any acts of violence against police. Such threatening behaviour is unacceptable, and all perpetrators of violence will be brought to book,” said spokesperson Thabiso Makgato.
