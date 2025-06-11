Their older counterparts aged from 24 to 29 tend to tread more cautiously as they attempt to build a healthy credit profile and have career aspirations and as such would spend some of their salary on further education,” said Mothilal.
SowetanLIVE
Study shows that young people are financially savvy
Image: 123RF
Despite being financially stretched, young people are becoming smarter and pragmatic about their spending with more prioritising buying homes and second-hand cars and while also protecting their extended families through funeral covers.
These are some of the insights the Standard Bank's first Youth Barometer Report released on Wednesday, which explores how SA youth aged between 18 to 35 are managing their finances amid rising costs and economic uncertainty. The bank probed transactions made by the cohort between 2021 and 2024. The cohort is about three million of the bank's clientele. The study covers key areas such as how they manage daily essentials, staying digitally connected, buying assets, insurance and long-term saving habits.
“What emerges is not a story of recklessness or short-termism, but a portrait of resilience and resourcefulness. These are pragmatic decisionmakers, conscious of their limits, but unwilling to be defined by them,” said Tshiamo Molanda, the bank's head of Youth and Mass Market Segments.
“From saving for their first home to budgeting for reliable transportation – often through second-hand cars – and ensuring their extended families are protected with funeral cover, this generation is making thoughtful trade-offs with intent and maturity.”
Molanda said the study will be used to help come up with business solutions that will aid their younger customers.
Shene Mothilal, Solution Owner of Digital Money manager, said the age group 18 to 24-year-olds allocated 58% of their salary to essential expenses such as groceries, transport, housing, utilities, digital connectivity, clothing, healthcare and education while the remainder of the money goes discretionary expenses like takeaway, insurance and loans.
