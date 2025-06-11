“Even before Monday, we have been struggling with electricity; [Eskom] has been switching it off between 4am and 9am, so when we go to work it is dark and it is cold and at night it also goes off between 3pm and 12am so we are unable to cook,” he said.
Koketso Mpitso, 20, said that he has not managed to study for his exam, which he is supposed to write on Thursday.
“I prefer to study at night because it is quiet and I'm able to focus. I have not read my books in the past two days and I don't know how I will read today without electricity. I did not go to school to read because I knew that the protesters would block the road,” he said.
Amanda Qithi from Eskom said the outage was due to a cable fault.
“It is a cable fault that caused the blackout. The first outage was on Monday and we fixed it, but it tripped again today [Wednesday] and our team is on-site,” she said.
SowetanLIVE
Soweto residents protest over power outages
Image: Thulani Mbele
After enduring three days without power, the residents of Meadowlands in Soweto took to the streets and set tyres on fire in protest.
Some of the protesting residents missed work on Wednesday, while pupils did not go to school as the protesters took over the streets and limited the movement of traffic.
Benny Tsola said he missed work as he was part of those who were protesting.
“We don't aim to destroy, we just want answers about the power outage.”
“Even before Monday, we have been struggling with electricity; [Eskom] has been switching it off between 4am and 9am, so when we go to work it is dark and it is cold and at night it also goes off between 3pm and 12am so we are unable to cook,” he said.
Koketso Mpitso, 20, said that he has not managed to study for his exam, which he is supposed to write on Thursday.
“I prefer to study at night because it is quiet and I'm able to focus. I have not read my books in the past two days and I don't know how I will read today without electricity. I did not go to school to read because I knew that the protesters would block the road,” he said.
Amanda Qithi from Eskom said the outage was due to a cable fault.
“It is a cable fault that caused the blackout. The first outage was on Monday and we fixed it, but it tripped again today [Wednesday] and our team is on-site,” she said.
SowetanLIVE
Soweto chaos claims two lives, trucks looted
Protesters impeding traffic on highway near Diepkloof, Soweto
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos