No fatalities but significant damage as severe weather batters KZN

No fatalities have been reported as a result of the inclement weather that has battered parts of KwaZulu-Natal, but several people have been injured while homes, schools and power lines have suffered significant damage.

That is according to the provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs.

Addressing the media in Durban on Tuesday afternoon, Cogta MEC Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi said the department had been monitoring the weather patterns and key areas that were identified as vulnerable since last Friday, after being alerted by the SA Weather Service of the extreme weather — mainly extremely cold, windy and rainy conditions, accompanied by snowfall in some areas — on Thursday.

Upon that warning, the department immediately activated provincial disaster management teams and developed a comprehensive disaster management plan to minimise the impact and save lives.

“We are relieved that no fatalities have been reported at this stage. We continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and seek shelter in safer places where they foresee danger.”