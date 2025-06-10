No fatalities but significant damage as severe weather batters KZN
28 households had their roofs blown off in the Moloi Mpofana local municipality
No fatalities have been reported as a result of the inclement weather that has battered parts of KwaZulu-Natal, but several people have been injured while homes, schools and power lines have suffered significant damage.
That is according to the provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs.
Addressing the media in Durban on Tuesday afternoon, Cogta MEC Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi said the department had been monitoring the weather patterns and key areas that were identified as vulnerable since last Friday, after being alerted by the SA Weather Service of the extreme weather — mainly extremely cold, windy and rainy conditions, accompanied by snowfall in some areas — on Thursday.
Upon that warning, the department immediately activated provincial disaster management teams and developed a comprehensive disaster management plan to minimise the impact and save lives.
“We are relieved that no fatalities have been reported at this stage. We continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and seek shelter in safer places where they foresee danger.”
We are relieved that no fatalities have been reported at this stage. We continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and seek shelter in safer places where they foresee dangerRev Thulasizwe Buthelezi, Cogta MEC
However, there have been a number of injuries along with damage to residential and educational infrastructure reported in six of the 11 districts in the province since the weekend, with Ugu district municipality on the south coast being the worst affected by strong winds and hailstorms.
In Umuziwabantu in the Ugu district, 50 structures were destroyed, while 29 were partially damaged. Buthelezi said 47 households were damaged, which affected 277 people and left 14 homeless. Three people were injured due to a structural collapse.
“As the weather worsened this morning (Tuesday), our teams recorded further incidents, including the injury of four learners from Alberton Secondary School after strong winds blew away part of the school's roof,” he added. “Two learners were rushed to a local clinic, while the other two were taken to St Andrews Hospital. We wish them a speedy recovery and commend the teachers and community members for their swift response in assisting the affected learners.”
He said disaster teams are still assessing the damage caused by fallen trees in other municipalities within the district, but confirmed that at least six households in Umdoni and Umzumbe local municipalities were affected.
In Umgungundlovu district, two educational facilities suffered damage by the strong winds: a roof at Taylors Primary School was blown away, as was a significant portion of the roof at Wohlanga Primary School.
A number of residential infrastructures also sustained damage, particularly to roofs, including 28 households who were left roofless in the Moloi Mpofana local municipality.
“Our dedicated teams responded swiftly, providing disaster relief in the form of blankets, plastic sheeting, food parcels and sponges,” he said.
Other incidents were reported in areas such as uMlalazi, eMthonjaneni, and uMhlathuze in King Cetshwayo district, and teams were dispatched there.
Buthelezi said the snow and strong winds caused considerable damage to electricity lines, which left households and businesses in the dark in some of the main towns in the province, including: Empangeni, Melmoth, Inkosi Mtubatuba, Ulundi, Hluhluwe, Jozini,Nongoma, Eshowe, Bergville, Ladysmith, Ingagane, Paulpietersburg, Ixopo,Kokstad, Cedarville, Franklin, Umzimkhulu, Bulwer, Lamington, Harding,Ingeli, Paddock, Edendale, and Riverdale.
He said restoration work by teams from Eskom was ongoing in areas that are accessible, but noted that those efforts were impossible in other areas.
“Road closures due to snow and fallen trees are causing delays in power restoration. Many roads remain inaccessible due to flooding and snowfall, making it difficult for teams to reach affected communities. Technicians from both Eskom and municipalities are on standby and will attend to these areas as soon as it is safe to do so,” he said.
“We appeal for calm and patience from the affected communities. We understand the frustration and inconvenience. We urge residents to stay away from fallen cables, damaged poles, or any exposed wiring, and to report such hazards immediately to local authorities or via Eskom's reporting channels.”
He added that the road closures in areas that were deemed too dangerous after heavy snowfall in the morning, including all access to Kokstad, remained in place and appealed to residents to avoid driving except when absolutely necessary.
He urged communities to remain vigilant and be open to helping fellow residents should a need arise.
“The cold weather will persist for a prolonged period. While we keep warm, let us also remain vigilant. Communities in informal settlements are particularly at risk of fires as many residents resort to using izimbawula, open fires, or heaters. These can increase the risk of fire disasters. We plead with residents to exercise caution to protect lives and infrastructure,” he said.
TimesLIVE