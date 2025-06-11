News

Man linked to Likhona Fose's murder intends to apply for bail

11 June 2025 - 11:20
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Mduduzi Mnisi appears in the Roodepoort magistrate's court.
Mduduzi Mnisi appears in the Roodepoort magistrate's court.
Image: JEANETTE CHABALALA

A man arrested in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Likhona Fose appeared amid a packed courtroom in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old Mduduzi Mnisi's appearance was brief, and he told the court he intends to apply for bail.

His lawyer, Asanda Qwabe told the court that Mnisi has a previous conviction of attempted murder and robbery from 2007.

He currently does not have any pending cases, she said.

Qwabe also said that when her client was taken to the Krugersdorp prison on Monday, he was not given a bed.

The matter was postponed to June 18 for a formal bail application. The state intends to oppose bail.

Likhona's mutilated body was found dismembered in Roodepoort earlier this month.

Outside court, a group of residents were protesting calling for justice for Likhona while police kept a close watch. 

According to Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, Mnisi was taken in for questioning on Monday before being linked to the matter. 

He was then charged with murder.

“The police's occult unit has been working hard to find the perpetrators following the gruesome murder of 14-year-old Fose,” said Masondo.

SowetanLIVE

Body of missing Joburg schoolgirl Likhona Fose, 14, found in veld

Likhona Fose, a grade 8 pupil at Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Braamfischerville, went missing on Saturday.
News
1 week ago

From Uyinene to Olorato: GBV cases that sparked a national outcry

As South Africa grapples with an alarmingly high rate of gender-based violence (GBV) incidents, numerous cases have sparked a widespread outrage and ...
News
1 week ago

EC woman dies in mysterious circumstances after hospitalisation for GBV assault

A 51-year-old Eastern Cape woman died in a Mthatha hospital on Friday after an alleged gender-based violence incident at a car dealership two weeks ...
News
4 days ago

Mpumalanga teenager charged with perjury after faking rape

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with perjury after her claim about being raped proved to be fabricated.
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words
Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire