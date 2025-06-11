The matter was postponed to June 18 for a formal bail application. The state intends to oppose bail.
Man linked to Likhona Fose's murder intends to apply for bail
Image: JEANETTE CHABALALA
A man arrested in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Likhona Fose appeared amid a packed courtroom in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Wednesday.
The 39-year-old Mduduzi Mnisi's appearance was brief, and he told the court he intends to apply for bail.
His lawyer, Asanda Qwabe told the court that Mnisi has a previous conviction of attempted murder and robbery from 2007.
He currently does not have any pending cases, she said.
Qwabe also said that when her client was taken to the Krugersdorp prison on Monday, he was not given a bed.
