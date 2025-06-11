News

Death toll in E Cape flooding disaster rises to 49

11 June 2025 - 16:55
Koena Mashale Journalist
The R61 from Mthatha to Ngcobo near the Efata Special School for the Deaf and Blind was closed on Tuesday morning due to flooding after a night of heavy rain.
Image: Lulamile Feni

The death toll due to flooding in parts of the Eastern Cape rose to to 49 on Wednesday afternoon and rising every hour, according to premier Oscar Mabuyane.

"As of now, as we are seated here, the status has escalated to 49 as per the South African Police Services. So, as we said, the numbers are just escalating, hour after hour, so the situation is so bad on the ground," Mabuyane said around 4pm.

As of now, as we are seated here, the status has escalated to 49 as per the South African Police Services.
EC premier Oscar Mabuyane

He said hundreds of people have been displaced due to the storms in Butterworth.

"We are all on the ground assessing the damage to support relief operations and engage directly with affected families, as we are now from two centres where we are interacting with our people who are currently kept in those centres.

"We reiterate our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and call on residents to remain vigilant and follow guidance from the local disaster management teams," he said.

