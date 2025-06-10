News

Xenophobia case against Operation Dudula moves forward in court

Applicants want Dudula to stop harassing foreign nationals, interfering with their access to healthcare services, removing them from stalls of trade

10 June 2025 - 12:25
Koena Mashale Journalist
Operation Dudula was dragged to court this morning to answer for their alleged xenophobia against foreign nationals but asked the court to postpone the matter, claiming to have only been made aware of the matter on Monday.

Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia, Abahlali Base Mjondolo Movement, inner city federation and SA informal traders forum filed the matter at the Johannesburg high court. They demand that Dudula must – among other things – stop harassing foreign nationals, interfering with their access to healthcare services and removing them from their stalls where they ply their trade. 

However, Solomon Kekana, treasure-general of Operation Dudula, told the court that they know nothing about the case brought against them for xenophobic harassment and that they do their operations within the confines of the law. 

“In most of our operations, we engage with stakeholders like home affairs and the SAPS. My plea is that court must respect the fact that we only received this yesterday.”

However, the applicants' lawyer Adv Jason Brickhill, opposed the postponement, calling Dudula’s claims “unfounded.”

