News

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa engages with Presidential Youth Employment Intervention

By TimesLIVE - 10 June 2025 - 09:29

Courtesy of SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday engage with the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention in Pretoria.

Part of the engagement will be with the Sefako Makgatho Primary school.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Ramaphosa urges SA to prioritise early childhood development

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government should have prioritised early childhood development 30 years ago when the ANC came into power. Ramaphosa ...
News
3 months ago

We will not be bullied - Ramaphosa responds to Trump

President Cyril Ramaphosa has thrown down the gauntlet to US president Donald Trump, declaring that SA will not be bullied and will stand up for its ...
News
4 months ago

Ramaphosa commits to school sport as he honours Olympic, Paralympic stars

President Cyril Ramaphosa underlined the importance of school sport as he awarded the Shield of Jove to Paris 2024 multi-medallists Tatjana Smith and ...
Sport
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words
Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire