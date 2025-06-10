Two women aged 25 and 26 have been remanded in custody for the murder of their friend whom they accused of stealing R1,000 in Mpumalanga.
Lungile Khumalo and Queen Nhleko appeared in the Standerton magistrate's court on Monday and their case was postponed to June 18 for a formal bail application.
Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said: “The incident took place on June 6 at Sakhile. It is alleged that a 35-year-old woman was walking with her male friend when they were stopped by the two women who were friends with the victim [woman].
They accused her of stealing R1,000 at a party they attended together. “The suspects reportedly took the victim and her male friend to a shack belonging to one of the suspect's boyfriend and upon arrival, they started assaulting them using an electric cable cord, shovel and further used a knife to stab them while demanding their money.” Ndubane said after realising that the woman was unconscious, the suspects took her to clinic.
“The women was certified dead. She had a knife wound on her back, bruises and a swollen head. Police were called to the scene and the suspects were arrested. They are facing charges of murder and attempted murder.”
SowetanLIVE
Two women in custody for beating friend to death over alleged R1,000 theft
Two women aged 25 and 26 have been remanded in custody for the murder of their friend whom they accused of stealing R1,000 in Mpumalanga.
Lungile Khumalo and Queen Nhleko appeared in the Standerton magistrate's court on Monday and their case was postponed to June 18 for a formal bail application.
Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said: “The incident took place on June 6 at Sakhile. It is alleged that a 35-year-old woman was walking with her male friend when they were stopped by the two women who were friends with the victim [woman].
They accused her of stealing R1,000 at a party they attended together. “The suspects reportedly took the victim and her male friend to a shack belonging to one of the suspect's boyfriend and upon arrival, they started assaulting them using an electric cable cord, shovel and further used a knife to stab them while demanding their money.” Ndubane said after realising that the woman was unconscious, the suspects took her to clinic.
“The women was certified dead. She had a knife wound on her back, bruises and a swollen head. Police were called to the scene and the suspects were arrested. They are facing charges of murder and attempted murder.”
SowetanLIVE
Two suspects linked to IFP's Sithole murder arrested
Sangoma implicated in Kutlwano's murder makes u-turn on bail
IFP welcomes arrest of two suspect after MP's murder
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos