Cooperative governance and traditional affairs spokesperson Lindiwe Msibi said 15 houses were affected in Pienaar and two in Barberton but they are still gathering information. "Our disaster management teams are still gathering information and getting to other areas that were affected."
Pienaar community member Mayidela Mathebula told Sowetan: "The situation was bad some community members had to take their neighbours into their homes. ."
Resident Sipho Shongwe, whose roof was blown off while he was sleeping, said he was happy to be alive. "I was sleeping with my children when we heard the roof going off and we saw the sky. It's scary," he said.
Mbombela mayor Sibongile Makushe-Mazibuko visited the affected families and schools on Tuesday and said they had provided affected families with blankets, stoves and tents.
Strong winds blow off roofs of schools, homes
Image: Mandla Khoza
At least five schools and nearly 20 homes had their roofs blown away by strong winds in Mpumalanga on Monday evening.
The department of education said pupils from affected schools, including Sicelosetfu secondary and Mbongeni primary, were accommodated at nearby institution to ensure that midyear exams continued.
"We will probably have conclusive information [on other areas affected] tomorrow. We are planning to fix the affected schools," said education departmet spokesperson Gerald Sambo.
