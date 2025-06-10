In his 13-page plea, Ncengwa implicated former city manager of the Umzimkhulu municipality Zweliphansi Skhosana, ex-mayor Mluleki Ndobe, who is now late and former journalist and eThekwini municipality communications manager Mdu Ncalane.
He said they were initially paid R120,000 for the hit and promised a R1m tender. However, while in prison, he found out that Skhosana and Ndobe had paid R600,000 for the hit.
He said Ndobe and Skosana requested them [accused] not to fight in prison and that they would pay them R500,000.
Ncengwa said the R500,000 was collected by Ncalane.
Skhosana and Ndobe were initially also charged, but charges against them were withdrawn due to insufficient evidence.
He said they agreed the money would be used for legal fees in the case.
“I also called Mdu Ncalane to confirm about the R500,000 and I recorded him. The recording is still available. I sent the recording to a family member to keep it safe.
“Sometime in 2023, I spoke to the Magaqa family about my plea of guilty and apologised to them. I told them I will be helping in giving evidence to show what happened about the planning and shooting of the deceased,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
One of Magaqa's killers to be sentenced soon
Convict confessed to ANCYL SG's murder on Friday
Image: Orrin Singh
Sibusiso Ncengwa, the man who was found guilty of murdering ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa, will be sentenced on June 30.
Ncengwa, who is one of the four accused in the murder, pleaded guilty in the Pietermaritzburg high court in KwaZulu-Natal last Friday.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said last month that Ncengwa had advised the court of his intention to plead guilty or make admissions in terms of Section 220 of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1997.
“In his admissions, Ncengwa outlined in detail the events leading up to Magaqa’s death and the interactions he had with his co-accused, namely [Sbonelo] Myeza, [Mlungisi] Ncalane and [Mbulelo] Mpofana. His admissions were accepted by the state and these admissions amounted to a plea of guilty.”
Ncalane was previously declared unfit to stand trial and is admitted to a psychiatric facility.
“The court found Ncengwa guilty based on his admissions and convicted him accordingly.
“The case against Myeza and Mpofana will return to court on June 19 for a new indictment to be served on them as their matter has now been separated from that of [Ncengwa],” Ramkisson-Kara said.
Magaqa was shot in July 2017 and succumbed to his injuries after spending time in hospital.
SowetanLIVE
