News

IN PICS | Flooding crisis in Eastern Cape prompts emergency response

By DISPATCH REPORTER - 10 June 2025 - 16:05
Rescue operations are underway after devastating flooding hammered several parts of the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.
Rescue operations are underway after devastating flooding hammered several parts of the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.
Image: LULAMILE FENI

Rescue operations are under way in Mthatha and surrounding areas as severe flooding continues to affect communities across the Eastern Cape. Emergency teams have been deployed from Gqeberha, East London, and the Chris Hani District to support local responders already working in the area.

In the Slovo neighbourhood of Mthatha, residents were trapped on rooftops and in floodwaters from the early hours of the morning. While many have been rescued, helicopter crews are continuing efforts to reach those still stranded in trees.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health is coordinating closely with provincial disaster management teams and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to provide additional resources. According to a spokesperson for the Department, the scale of the response reflects the urgency of the situation, which has led to one confirmed fatality in Slovopark in Umtata.

Among the rescue efforts was an incident involving a school principal from Mqanduli, who was saved with the assistance of local residents after his car was swept into a river. Emergency services began receiving calls as early as 4:00 AM, and operations are continuing with the support of the South African Police Service, municipal disaster teams, and the Provincial Disaster Management Centre.

The flooding follows a Level 6 weather warning issued as parts of the province experienced strong winds, heavy rainfall, and snowfall over the past 24 hours. Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has activated its disaster response unit in response to what it described as “havoc across the Eastern Cape.”

The Amathole District Disaster Management Team, Mnquma Local Municipality, and local community leaders have requested urgent assistance as flooding affects entire communities. In Butterworth and the surrounding areas, localised flooding has caused extensive damage, with community halls opened to accommodate displaced families.

The road to Ngcobo, near the Efata Special School for the Deaf and Blind was closed on Tuesday morning due to the flooding after a night of heavy rain.
The road to Ngcobo, near the Efata Special School for the Deaf and Blind was closed on Tuesday morning due to the flooding after a night of heavy rain.
Image: Lulamile Feni
Some villages in the the Mthatha West were flooded overnight.
Some villages in the the Mthatha West were flooded overnight.
Image: Supplied
The R61 road from Mthatha to Ngcobo near the Efata Special School for the Deaf and Blind was closed on Tuesday morning due to the flooding after a nightlong heavy rain.
The R61 road from Mthatha to Ngcobo near the Efata Special School for the Deaf and Blind was closed on Tuesday morning due to the flooding after a nightlong heavy rain.
Image: Lulamile Feni
Some villages in the Mthatha West area were flooded.
Some villages in the Mthatha West area were flooded.
Image: Supplied
Some villages in the Mthatha West were flooded.
Some villages in the Mthatha West were flooded.
Image: Supplied
The R61 road from Mthatha to was closed on Tuesday morning due to the flooding after a nightlong heavy rain.
The R61 road from Mthatha to was closed on Tuesday morning due to the flooding after a nightlong heavy rain.
Image: Lulamile Feni

Daily Dispatch

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words
Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire