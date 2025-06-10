Among the rescue efforts was an incident involving a school principal from Mqanduli, who was saved with the assistance of local residents after his car was swept into a river. Emergency services began receiving calls as early as 4:00 AM, and operations are continuing with the support of the South African Police Service, municipal disaster teams, and the Provincial Disaster Management Centre.
The flooding follows a Level 6 weather warning issued as parts of the province experienced strong winds, heavy rainfall, and snowfall over the past 24 hours. Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has activated its disaster response unit in response to what it described as “havoc across the Eastern Cape.”
IN PICS | Flooding crisis in Eastern Cape prompts emergency response
Image: LULAMILE FENI
Rescue operations are under way in Mthatha and surrounding areas as severe flooding continues to affect communities across the Eastern Cape. Emergency teams have been deployed from Gqeberha, East London, and the Chris Hani District to support local responders already working in the area.
In the Slovo neighbourhood of Mthatha, residents were trapped on rooftops and in floodwaters from the early hours of the morning. While many have been rescued, helicopter crews are continuing efforts to reach those still stranded in trees.
The Eastern Cape Department of Health is coordinating closely with provincial disaster management teams and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to provide additional resources. According to a spokesperson for the Department, the scale of the response reflects the urgency of the situation, which has led to one confirmed fatality in Slovopark in Umtata.
The Amathole District Disaster Management Team, Mnquma Local Municipality, and local community leaders have requested urgent assistance as flooding affects entire communities. In Butterworth and the surrounding areas, localised flooding has caused extensive damage, with community halls opened to accommodate displaced families.
Image: Lulamile Feni
Image: Supplied
Image: Lulamile Feni
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Lulamile Feni
